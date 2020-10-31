AGNC INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:AGNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment last released its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. Its revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. AGNC Investment has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. AGNC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGNC INVESTMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment’s stock was trading at $14.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AGNC shares have decreased by 2.9% and is now trading at $13.97.

MERCK & CO., INC. (NYSE:MRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Its revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Merck & Co., Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERCK & CO., INC.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc.’s stock was trading at $79.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRK shares have decreased by 5.1% and is now trading at $75.21.

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES B (NYSE:AKO.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $379.80 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES B’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s stock was trading at $13.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AKO.B shares have decreased by 8.6% and is now trading at $12.49.

SERVICENOW (NYSE:NOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.2. ServiceNow has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SERVICENOW’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow’s stock was trading at $290.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NOW shares have increased by 71.2% and is now trading at $497.57.