COMMERCE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CBSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TER)

Commerce Bancshares last announced its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Commerce Bancshares has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Commerce Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMERCE BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TER)

Commerce Bancshares’ stock was trading at $53.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBSH stock has increased by 19.1% and is now trading at $63.76.

FIRSTCASH (NYSE:FCFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash last announced its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. FirstCash has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. FirstCash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRSTCASH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash’s stock was trading at $77.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCFS shares have decreased by 26.7% and is now trading at $56.51.

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:ORI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Old Republic International has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Old Republic International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International’s stock was trading at $18.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ORI shares have decreased by 6.5% and is now trading at $16.88.

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE:RNGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year. Ranger Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RANGER ENERGY SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services’ stock was trading at $3.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RNGR stock has decreased by 7.5% and is now trading at $2.85.