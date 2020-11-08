CLOVIS ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:CLVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. Clovis Oncology has generated ($7.60) earnings per share over the last year. Clovis Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology’s stock was trading at $6.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLVS shares have decreased by 31.0% and is now trading at $4.26.

IMMUNIC (NASDAQ:IMUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Immunic has generated ($4.52) earnings per share over the last year. Immunic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IMMUNIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic’s stock was trading at $7.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IMUX shares have increased by 120.8% and is now trading at $17.11.

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:AAOI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics has generated ($1.45) earnings per share over the last year. Applied Optoelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics’ stock was trading at $7.0301 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AAOI stock has increased by 9.4% and is now trading at $7.69.

GOODRICH PETROLEUM (NYSE:GDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum last released its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm earned $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. Goodrich Petroleum has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF GOODRICH PETROLEUM? (NYSE:GDP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Goodrich Petroleum in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

