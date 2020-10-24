EQUITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:EQBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AROW)

Equity BancShares last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year. Equity BancShares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUITY BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AROW)

Equity BancShares’ stock was trading at $20.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EQBK stock has decreased by 10.6% and is now trading at $18.73.

BCB BANCORP (NASDAQ:BCBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. BCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BCB BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp’s stock was trading at $10.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCBP stock has decreased by 4.4% and is now trading at $9.81.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:NXGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare last announced its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business earned $140 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. Its revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.8. NextGen Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare’s stock was trading at $11.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NXGN stock has increased by 36.3% and is now trading at $15.01.

OFG BANCORP (NYSE:OFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7.

HOW HAS OFG BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OFG stock has increased by 11.6% and is now trading at $15.02.