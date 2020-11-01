INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST (NASDAQ:ILPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock was trading at $18.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ILPT stock has increased by 3.2% and is now trading at $19.18.

ALPHABET (NASDAQ:GOOGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet has generated $51.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Alphabet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALPHABET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet’s stock was trading at $1,210.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GOOGL stock has increased by 33.5% and is now trading at $1,616.11.

LPL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:LPLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. LPL Financial has generated $7.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. LPL Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LPL FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial’s stock was trading at $57.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LPLA stock has increased by 37.9% and is now trading at $79.93.

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:PDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $19.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PDM shares have decreased by 42.0% and is now trading at $11.42.

