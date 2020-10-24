SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL (NASDAQ:SFNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Simmons First National last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Simmons First National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Simmons First National’s stock was trading at $16.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SFNC stock has increased by 6.4% and is now trading at $17.76.

EQUIFAX (NYSE:EFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.9. Equifax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUIFAX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax’s stock was trading at $145.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EFX shares have increased by 5.1% and is now trading at $152.95.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES (NYSE:WST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.4. West Pharmaceutical Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services’ stock was trading at $147.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WST stock has increased by 90.7% and is now trading at $281.93.

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. American National Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares’ stock was trading at $24.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMNB stock has decreased by 3.3% and is now trading at $23.99.