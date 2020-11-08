THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:TCFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The Community Financial has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. The Community Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial’s stock was trading at $26.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TCFC stock has decreased by 13.4% and is now trading at $22.76.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI last issued its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.47. The company earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI has generated ($2.03) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS IQIYI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI’s stock was trading at $19.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IQ shares have increased by 30.6% and is now trading at $25.80.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NOW has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NOW’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW’s stock was trading at $6.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DNOW stock has decreased by 29.5% and is now trading at $4.76.

CARDINAL HEALTH (NYSE:CAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm earned $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has generated $5.45 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CARDINAL HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health’s stock was trading at $48.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CAH stock has increased by 9.1% and is now trading at $53.06.