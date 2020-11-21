TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TRIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics last released its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.33. Trillium Therapeutics has generated ($1.38) earnings per share over the last year. Trillium Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $12.42 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TRIL stock has increased by 43.2% and is now trading at $17.78.

1847 GOEDEKER (NYSE:GOED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker last announced its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter. 1847 Goedeker has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS 1847 GOEDEKER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker’s stock was trading at $6.77 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GOED shares have decreased by 12.9% and is now trading at $5.8939.

HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:HJLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories last announced its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stock was trading at $0.3161 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HJLI shares have increased by 16.7% and is now trading at $0.3688.

OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING (NASDAQ:OCSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year. Oaktree Specialty Lending has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending’s stock was trading at $4.58 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, OCSL shares have increased by 17.5% and is now trading at $5.38.