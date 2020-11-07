WINGSTOP (NASDAQ:WING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm earned $64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wingstop has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.4. Wingstop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WINGSTOP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop’s stock was trading at $71.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WING stock has increased by 84.3% and is now trading at $131.89.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER (OTCMKTS:SMCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer last posted its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Super Micro Computer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUPER MICRO COMPUTER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer’s stock was trading at $24.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SMCI shares have increased by 18.4% and is now trading at $28.69.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES (NYSE:NUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm earned $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nu Skin Enterprises has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Nu Skin Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NU SKIN ENTERPRISES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises’ stock was trading at $21.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NUS stock has increased by 157.5% and is now trading at $54.23.

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL (NASDAQ:DRTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. DIRTT Environmental has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. DIRTT Environmental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental’s stock was trading at $1.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DRTT stock has increased by 17.1% and is now trading at $1.44.