XPRESSPA GROUP (NASDAQ:XSPA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group last announced its earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $0.14 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. XpresSpa Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XPRESSPA GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group’s stock was trading at $1.87 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, XSPA shares have decreased by 13.4% and is now trading at $1.62.

AMERI (NASDAQ:AMRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Ameri has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ameri has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri’s stock was trading at $1.20 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AMRH stock has increased by 5.0% and is now trading at $1.26.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE (NASDAQ:HGSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate last announced its earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $3.05 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate’s stock was trading at $1.32 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HGSH shares have increased by 11.4% and is now trading at $1.47.

THE RMR GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RMR)

HOW HAS THE RMR GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group’s stock was trading at $27.36 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, RMR stock has increased by 17.6% and is now trading at $32.17.