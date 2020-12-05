BANK OF MONTREAL (NYSE:BMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Its revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bank of Montreal has generated $5.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Bank of Montreal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF MONTREAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal’s stock was trading at $52.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BMO stock has increased by 45.8% and is now trading at $76.78.

GUESS’ (NYSE:GES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GES)

Guess’ last posted its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The company earned $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess’ has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Guess’ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GUESS”S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GES)

Guess”s stock was trading at $10.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GES shares have increased by 80.0% and is now trading at $19.60.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS (NASDAQ:SWBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands last posted its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Its revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smith & Wesson Brands has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. Smith & Wesson Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SMITH & WESSON BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands’ stock was trading at $6.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SWBI shares have increased by 160.8% and is now trading at $15.91.

