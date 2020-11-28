CANGO (NYSE:CANG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CANG)

Cango last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Cango has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANGO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CANG)

Cango’s stock was trading at $6.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CANG stock has increased by 33.3% and is now trading at $9.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPQ)

HP last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. HP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HPQ)

HP’s stock was trading at $19.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HPQ shares have increased by 15.0% and is now trading at $22.27.

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD (NYSE:CO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood last issued its earnings results on August 24th, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $39.76 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Global Cord Blood has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLOBAL CORD BLOOD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood’s stock was trading at $4.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CO stock has decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $4.05.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 25th, 2020. The reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. LAIX has generated ($1.67) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LAIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX’s stock was trading at $4.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LAIX shares have decreased by 64.9% and is now trading at $1.71.