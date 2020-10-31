CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.95. The company earned $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.12 million. CONMED has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF CONMED’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:CNMD)

Some companies that are related to CONMED include Getinge (GNGBY), LivaNova (LIVN), Outset Medical (OM), InMode (INMD), BioLife Solutions (BLFS), Natus Medical (NTUS), AxoGen (AXGN), Zynex (ZYXI), Zynex (ZYXI), ViewRay (VRAY), Semler Scientific (SMLR), Cutera (CUTR), TransMedics Group (TMDX), Stereotaxis (STXS) and Stereotaxis (STXS).

BLUELINX (NYSE:BXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. BlueLinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLUELINX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx’s stock was trading at $5.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BXC stock has increased by 297.5% and is now trading at $21.98.

NOVOCURE (NASDAQ:NVCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm earned $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Novocure has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.6. Novocure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NOVOCURE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure’s stock was trading at $67.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NVCR shares have increased by 81.2% and is now trading at $122.10.

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:KTOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm earned $202 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Its revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.4. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ stock was trading at $15.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KTOS shares have increased by 20.9% and is now trading at $18.89.

