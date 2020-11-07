FIRSTENERGY (NYSE:FE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. FirstEnergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRSTENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy’s stock was trading at $43.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FE stock has decreased by 31.9% and is now trading at $29.39.

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES (NYSE:BHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch Health Companies has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Bausch Health Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies’ stock was trading at $18.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BHC shares have decreased by 9.3% and is now trading at $16.73.

LANCASTER COLONY (NASDAQ:LANC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lancaster Colony has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Lancaster Colony has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANCASTER COLONY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony’s stock was trading at $144.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LANC shares have increased by 16.6% and is now trading at $168.39.

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:KZR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kezar Life Sciences has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences’ stock was trading at $3.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KZR shares have increased by 37.1% and is now trading at $5.47.