HERITAGE INSURANCE (NYSE:HRTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Heritage Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERITAGE INSURANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance’s stock was trading at $10.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HRTG shares have decreased by 9.7% and is now trading at $9.39.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING (NYSE:ICD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. Independence Contract Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling’s stock was trading at $0.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ICD stock has increased by 836.0% and is now trading at $2.34.

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK (NASDAQ:GLDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s stock was trading at $8.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GLDD shares have increased by 28.5% and is now trading at $10.41.

LIBERTY BROADBAND (NASDAQ:LBRDK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.4.

HOW HAS LIBERTY BROADBAND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband’s stock was trading at $112.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LBRDK stock has increased by 35.1% and is now trading at $152.36.