KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:KREF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stock was trading at $18.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KREF stock has decreased by 8.3% and is now trading at $16.71.

AVANTOR (NYSE:AVTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.2. Avantor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVANTOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor’s stock was trading at $12.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVTR shares have increased by 80.1% and is now trading at $23.27.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS (NYSE:CYH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Community Health Systems has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. Community Health Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems’ stock was trading at $3.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CYH shares have increased by 75.3% and is now trading at $6.24.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES (NYSE:AEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Agnico Eagle Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGNICO EAGLE MINES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines’ stock was trading at $45.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AEM stock has increased by 75.0% and is now trading at $79.29.