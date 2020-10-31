PARSLEY ENERGY (NYSE:PE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Parsley Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARSLEY ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy’s stock was trading at $6.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PE shares have increased by 47.4% and is now trading at $10.01.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS (NASDAQ:USLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $37.55 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. United States Lime & Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals’ stock was trading at $67.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USLM stock has increased by 38.2% and is now trading at $92.70.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS (NYSE:MSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm earned $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has generated $7.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Motorola Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions’ stock was trading at $161.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSI stock has decreased by 2.0% and is now trading at $158.06.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

PROTO LABS (NYSE:PRLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Its revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.4. Proto Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROTO LABS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs’ stock was trading at $78.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PRLB shares have increased by 50.7% and is now trading at $118.08.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.