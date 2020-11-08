PLANET FITNESS (NYSE:PLNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm earned $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.0. Planet Fitness has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLANET FITNESS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness’ stock was trading at $57.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PLNT shares have increased by 17.9% and is now trading at $67.19.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST (NYSE:LXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company earned $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lexington Realty Trust has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Lexington Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $9.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LXP stock has increased by 0.1% and is now trading at $9.83.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LGF.B)

(LGF.B) last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $813.70 million during the quarter. (LGF.B) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. (LGF.B) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS (LGF.B)’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LGF.B)

(LGF.B)’s stock was trading at $5.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LGF.B shares have increased by 39.5% and is now trading at $7.31.

CONDUENT (NYSE:CNDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Conduent has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8.

HOW HAS CONDUENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent’s stock was trading at $2.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNDT stock has increased by 73.0% and is now trading at $4.03.