STAG INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:STAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. STAG Industrial has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. STAG Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STAG INDUSTRIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial’s stock was trading at $24.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STAG shares have increased by 30.0% and is now trading at $31.82.

MGE ENERGY (NASDAQ:MGEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MGE Energy has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. MGE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MGE ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy’s stock was trading at $65.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGEE shares have increased by 1.9% and is now trading at $66.51.

GRAY TELEVISION (NYSE:GTN.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451 million for the quarter. Gray Television has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Gray Television has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRAY TELEVISION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television’s stock was trading at $11.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GTN.A shares have increased by 17.5% and is now trading at $13.4399.

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL (NASDAQ:COLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Collegium Pharmaceutical has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Collegium Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical’s stock was trading at $17.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COLL stock has increased by 11.8% and is now trading at $19.65.