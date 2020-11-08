VEREIT (NYSE:VER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. VEREIT has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year. VEREIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VEREIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT’s stock was trading at $7.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VER stock has decreased by 12.5% and is now trading at $6.53.

NATIONAL VISION (NASDAQ:EYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. Its revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year. National Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL VISION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision’s stock was trading at $31.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EYE stock has increased by 41.4% and is now trading at $44.77.

STUDIO CITY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19. Studio City International has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Studio City International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STUDIO CITY INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International’s stock was trading at $18.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSC stock has decreased by 17.9% and is now trading at $14.7727.

DELUXE (NYSE:DLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company earned $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Deluxe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Deluxe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DELUXE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe’s stock was trading at $29.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DLX shares have decreased by 25.4% and is now trading at $21.69.