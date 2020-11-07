WEIS MARKETS (NYSE:WMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Weis Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEIS MARKETS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets’ stock was trading at $36.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WMK stock has increased by 28.3% and is now trading at $46.70.

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:GAIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLADSTONE INVESTMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment’s stock was trading at $9.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GAIN shares have decreased by 10.5% and is now trading at $8.91.

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CSII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year. Cardiovascular Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems’ stock was trading at $36.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CSII stock has decreased by 0.9% and is now trading at $36.00.

ANNOVIS BIO (NYSE:ANVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.19. Annovis Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ANNOVIS BIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio’s stock was trading at $4.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ANVS stock has increased by 13.8% and is now trading at $4.78.