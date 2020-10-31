MVB FINANCIAL (OTCMKTS:MVBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. MVB Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MVB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial’s stock was trading at $14.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MVBF shares have increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $15.95.

THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP (NYSE:THG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group has generated $8.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. The Hanover Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group’s stock was trading at $106.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, THG shares have decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $95.66.

PRGX GLOBAL (NASDAQ:PRGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. PRGX Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRGX GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global’s stock was trading at $3.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRGX stock has increased by 73.8% and is now trading at $5.44.

OWENS CORNING (NYSE:OC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year. Owens Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OWENS CORNING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning’s stock was trading at $43.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OC shares have increased by 49.2% and is now trading at $65.47.