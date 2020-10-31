POPULAR (NASDAQ:BPOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company earned $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Popular has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Popular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POPULAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular’s stock was trading at $38.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BPOP stock has increased by 10.2% and is now trading at $42.20.

ALTEROLA BIOTECH (OTCMKTS:ALTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Alterola Biotech last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Alterola Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ALTEROLA BIOTECH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Alterola Biotech’s stock was trading at $0.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALTA shares have increased by 3,198.5% and is now trading at $21.77.

CMS ENERGY (NYSE:CMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Its revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. CMS Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CMS ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy’s stock was trading at $63.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMS shares have increased by 0.1% and is now trading at $63.33.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm earned $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. AAON has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. AAON has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

HOW HAS AAON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON’s stock was trading at $44.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AAON stock has increased by 32.1% and is now trading at $58.41.

