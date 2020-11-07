BRUKER (NASDAQ:BRKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. Bruker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRUKER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker’s stock was trading at $40.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BRKR stock has increased by 16.1% and is now trading at $46.43.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY (NYSE:VSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology last announced its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm earned $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Vishay Intertechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology’s stock was trading at $14.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VSH shares have increased by 18.0% and is now trading at $17.46.

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP (NYSE:BRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business earned $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Brixmor Property Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group’s stock was trading at $15.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BRX stock has decreased by 25.8% and is now trading at $11.60.

AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AQST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.03. Aquestive Therapeutics has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year. Aquestive Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $2.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AQST stock has increased by 86.7% and is now trading at $5.49.