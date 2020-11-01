FORTERRA (NASDAQ:FRTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Forterra has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Forterra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORTERRA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra’s stock was trading at $8.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FRTA shares have increased by 50.0% and is now trading at $13.05.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (NYSE:ICE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Intercontinental Exchange has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Intercontinental Exchange has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange’s stock was trading at $86.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ICE shares have increased by 9.5% and is now trading at $94.40.

APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT (NYSE:AIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.76. The firm earned $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Apartment Investment and Management has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Apartment Investment and Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management’s stock was trading at $46.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AIV shares have decreased by 30.7% and is now trading at $31.90.

SKYWEST (NASDAQ:SKYW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The firm earned $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SkyWest has generated $6.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. SkyWest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SKYWEST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest’s stock was trading at $35.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SKYW stock has decreased by 18.8% and is now trading at $29.03.

