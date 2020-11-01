GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:GNMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. GenMark Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics’ stock was trading at $5.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GNMK stock has increased by 125.5% and is now trading at $12.22.

MOODY’S (NYSE:MCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Moody’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOODY’S’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s’ stock was trading at $211.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MCO stock has increased by 24.4% and is now trading at $262.90.

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS (NYSE:CFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers has generated $6.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Cullen/Frost Bankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CULLEN/FROST BANKERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers’ stock was trading at $56.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CFR shares have increased by 24.5% and is now trading at $70.27.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Its revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. CBIZ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CBIZ’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ’s stock was trading at $25.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBZ stock has decreased by 10.1% and is now trading at $22.67.

