IROBOT (NASDAQ:IRBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GATX)

iRobot last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm earned $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. iRobot has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. iRobot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IROBOT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GATX)

iRobot’s stock was trading at $40.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IRBT stock has increased by 109.0% and is now trading at $84.00.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR last announced its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.1. NETGEAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETGEAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR’s stock was trading at $18.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTGR shares have increased by 84.3% and is now trading at $34.8050.

BANK OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Bank OZK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OZK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK’s stock was trading at $21.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OZK shares have increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $25.00.

AUTOLIV (NYSE:ALV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv last released its quarterly earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The business earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Its revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autoliv has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4.

HOW HAS AUTOLIV’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv’s stock was trading at $61.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALV stock has increased by 39.1% and is now trading at $84.94.