JAKKS PACIFIC (NASDAQ:JAKK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.53. JAKKS Pacific has generated ($7.30) earnings per share over the last year. JAKKS Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JAKKS PACIFIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific’s stock was trading at $0.4870 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JAKK stock has increased by 861.0% and is now trading at $4.68.

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.2.

HOW HAS LIBERTY GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global’s stock was trading at $16.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LBTYK shares have increased by 16.5% and is now trading at $19.35.

AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:AMSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. American Superconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor’s stock was trading at $5.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMSC shares have increased by 156.2% and is now trading at $14.63.

CNH INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:CNHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0.

HOW HAS CNH INDUSTRIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial’s stock was trading at $7.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNHI stock has increased by 21.8% and is now trading at $9.12.