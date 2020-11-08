KALA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Kala Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year. Kala Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KALA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $7.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KALA shares have decreased by 6.7% and is now trading at $7.12.

NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE (NASDAQ:ONEW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.01 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. NexPoint Real Estate Finance will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stock was trading at $9.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ONEW shares have increased by 118.8% and is now trading at $19.98.

GREAT AJAX (NYSE:AJX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Great Ajax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREAT AJAX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax’s stock was trading at $12.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AJX stock has decreased by 35.4% and is now trading at $8.22.

PROTARA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Protara Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Protara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROTARA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $24.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TARA stock has decreased by 21.1% and is now trading at $18.96.