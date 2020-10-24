TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:TXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Texas Instruments last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm earned $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Texas Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Texas Instruments’ stock was trading at $105.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TXN shares have increased by 41.7% and is now trading at $149.96.

AUTONATION (NYSE:AN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. AutoNation has generated $4.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. AutoNation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTONATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation’s stock was trading at $37.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AN stock has increased by 60.2% and is now trading at $60.65.

PULTEGROUP (NYSE:PHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm earned $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Its revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. PulteGroup has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. PulteGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PULTEGROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup’s stock was trading at $35.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PHM shares have increased by 24.5% and is now trading at $43.99.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PWOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Penns Woods Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PENNS WOODS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PWOD shares have decreased by 13.7% and is now trading at $21.86.