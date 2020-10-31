AEROJET ROCKETDYNE (NYSE:AJRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne last posted its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. Its revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aerojet Rocketdyne has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Aerojet Rocketdyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AEROJET ROCKETDYNE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s stock was trading at $43.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AJRD stock has decreased by 25.1% and is now trading at $32.42.

DEXCOM (NASDAQ:DXCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.9. DexCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DEXCOM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom’s stock was trading at $252.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DXCM stock has increased by 26.6% and is now trading at $319.58.

SEACOAST BANKING CO. OF FLORIDA (NASDAQ:SBCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida last released its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEACOAST BANKING CO. OF FLORIDA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stock was trading at $20.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBCF shares have increased by 6.0% and is now trading at $21.48.

BLACKSTONE GROUP (NYSE:BX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackstone Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. Blackstone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKSTONE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group’s stock was trading at $47.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BX shares have increased by 6.5% and is now trading at $50.42.