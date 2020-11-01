COEUR MINING (NYSE:CDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. Coeur Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COEUR MINING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining’s stock was trading at $3.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDE shares have increased by 112.3% and is now trading at $7.07.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:BWFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Bankwell Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group’s stock was trading at $19.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BWFG shares have decreased by 17.5% and is now trading at $16.50.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING (NASDAQ:PENN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Penn National Gaming has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year. Penn National Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PENN NATIONAL GAMING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming’s stock was trading at $19.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PENN stock has increased by 172.5% and is now trading at $53.98.

ROGERS (NYSE:ROG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers has generated $6.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.9. Rogers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROGERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers’ stock was trading at $99.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROG shares have increased by 21.6% and is now trading at $121.22.

