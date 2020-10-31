HUMANIGEN (NYSE:HGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HGEN)

Humanigen last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Humanigen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF HUMANIGEN? (NYSE:HGEN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Humanigen in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.1. Sensata Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies’ stock was trading at $36.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ST shares have increased by 21.0% and is now trading at $43.71.

FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. First Community Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares’ stock was trading at $22.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FCBC stock has decreased by 16.9% and is now trading at $18.98.

TRADEWEB MARKETS (NASDAQ:TW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Tradeweb Markets has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.3. Tradeweb Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRADEWEB MARKETS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets’ stock was trading at $48.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TW shares have increased by 12.0% and is now trading at $54.48.