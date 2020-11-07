KENNAMETAL (NYSE:KMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year. Kennametal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KENNAMETAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal’s stock was trading at $20.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KMT stock has increased by 49.0% and is now trading at $30.00.

NEENAH (NYSE:NP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NP)

Neenah last released its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah has generated $3.47 earnings per share over the last year. Neenah has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEENAH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NP)

Neenah’s stock was trading at $49.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NP stock has decreased by 16.7% and is now trading at $41.54.

GRAHAM (NYSE:GHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHC)

Graham last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRAHAM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GHC)

Graham’s stock was trading at $448.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GHC stock has decreased by 4.7% and is now trading at $427.87.

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM (NYSE:EPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum last announced its earnings data on September 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. Evolution Petroleum has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF EVOLUTION PETROLEUM? (NYSE:EPM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolution Petroleum in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”