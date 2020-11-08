APOLLO INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:AINV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment last released its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company earned $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Apollo Investment has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. Apollo Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APOLLO INVESTMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment’s stock was trading at $12.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AINV shares have decreased by 31.9% and is now trading at $8.57.

BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:BDSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.2. BioDelivery Sciences International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International’s stock was trading at $3.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BDSI stock has decreased by 15.2% and is now trading at $3.36.

NANTHEALTH (NASDAQ:NH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. NantHealth has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. NantHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NANTHEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth’s stock was trading at $1.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NH stock has increased by 8.3% and is now trading at $1.96.

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:HBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Harvard Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HARVARD BIOSCIENCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience’s stock was trading at $2.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBIO stock has increased by 48.6% and is now trading at $3.67.