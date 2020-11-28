AMBARELLA (NASDAQ:AMBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella last posted its earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year. Ambarella has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMBARELLA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella’s stock was trading at $43.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMBA shares have increased by 77.3% and is now trading at $77.87.

YUNHONG CTI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CTIB)

HOW HAS YUNHONG CTI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI’s stock was trading at $0.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTIB stock has increased by 170.4% and is now trading at $2.19.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD last released its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,747.7. QAD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QAD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD’s stock was trading at $40.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QADA stock has increased by 40.9% and is now trading at $57.42.

STEALTHGAS (NASDAQ:GASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 24th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm earned $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. StealthGas has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. StealthGas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEALTHGAS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas’ stock was trading at $2.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GASS stock has decreased by 6.5% and is now trading at $2.29.