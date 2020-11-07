HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HALO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company earned $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Its revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $18.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HALO shares have increased by 80.7% and is now trading at $32.92.

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:EAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GrafTech International has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. GrafTech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International’s stock was trading at $6.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EAF stock has decreased by 5.3% and is now trading at $6.57.

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES (NYSE:IIPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.1. Innovative Industrial Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties’ stock was trading at $76.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IIPR shares have increased by 102.5% and is now trading at $155.87.

INTELLICHECK (NYSE:IDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Intellicheck has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF INTELLICHECK? (NYSE:IDN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intellicheck in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”