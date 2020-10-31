HASBRO (NASDAQ:HAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro last announced its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hasbro has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Hasbro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HASBRO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro’s stock was trading at $62.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HAS stock has increased by 31.3% and is now trading at $82.72.

FOUR SEASONS EDU (CAYMAN) (NYSE:FEDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FOUR SEASONS EDU (CAYMAN)’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s stock was trading at $1.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FEDU stock has decreased by 41.5% and is now trading at $0.8250.

PJT PARTNERS (NYSE:PJT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. PJT Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PJT PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners’ stock was trading at $40.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PJT stock has increased by 68.9% and is now trading at $67.66.

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA (NASDAQ:HFBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s stock was trading at $30.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HFBL stock has decreased by 21.2% and is now trading at $23.9605.