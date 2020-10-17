HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ:HIFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings last released its quarterly earnings results on July 13th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $28.21 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Hingham Institution for Savings has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings’ stock was trading at $159.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HIFS stock has increased by 28.8% and is now trading at $205.85.

INTUITIVE SURGICAL (NASDAQ:ISRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Intuitive Surgical has generated $9.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.1. Intuitive Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTUITIVE SURGICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical’s stock was trading at $509.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ISRG stock has increased by 47.7% and is now trading at $752.68.

FVCBANKCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS FVCBANKCORP INC/SH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s stock was trading at $13.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FVCB shares have decreased by 8.2% and is now trading at $12.2350.

BADGER METER (NYSE:BMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 16th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Badger Meter has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.2.

HOW HAS BADGER METER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter’s stock was trading at $56.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BMI stock has increased by 41.5% and is now trading at $80.38.