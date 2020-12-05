36KR (NASDAQ:KRKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 36Kr has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 36KR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr’s stock was trading at $4.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KRKR shares have decreased by 36.8% and is now trading at $3.01.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PVH)

PVH last posted its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has generated $9.54 earnings per share over the last year. PVH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PVH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PVH)

PVH’s stock was trading at $56.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PVH shares have increased by 61.6% and is now trading at $91.53.

THE MICHAELS COMPANIES (NASDAQ:MIK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Michaels Companies has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. The Michaels Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE MICHAELS COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies’ stock was trading at $3.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MIK stock has increased by 291.6% and is now trading at $12.10.

GENESCO (NYSE:GCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco last released its earnings data on December 4th, 2020. The reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GENESCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco’s stock was trading at $24.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GCO shares have increased by 33.1% and is now trading at $32.10.