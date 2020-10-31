LAKELAND FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:LKFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial has generated $3.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Lakeland Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAKELAND FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial’s stock was trading at $35.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LKFN stock has increased by 45.5% and is now trading at $51.13.

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (NYSE:EQR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.58. Equity Residential has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Equity Residential has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUITY RESIDENTIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential’s stock was trading at $75.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EQR shares have decreased by 37.4% and is now trading at $46.98.

AGILYSYS (NASDAQ:AGYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys last announced its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Agilysys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGILYSYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys’ stock was trading at $24.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGYS shares have increased by 10.8% and is now trading at $27.08.

CERNER (NASDAQ:CERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Cerner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CERNER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner’s stock was trading at $68.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CERN shares have increased by 2.5% and is now trading at $70.09.