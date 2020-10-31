RBB BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. RBB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RBB BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RBB stock has decreased by 5.1% and is now trading at $12.77.

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:LSCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.6. Lattice Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor’s stock was trading at $16.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LSCC shares have increased by 112.0% and is now trading at $34.90.

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS (NASDAQ:BGFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods last announced its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Big 5 Sporting Goods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods’ stock was trading at $1.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BGFV shares have increased by 329.2% and is now trading at $7.34.

PENUMBRA (NYSE:PEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.1. Penumbra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PENUMBRA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra’s stock was trading at $176.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PEN shares have increased by 47.6% and is now trading at $261.03.