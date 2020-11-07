SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SNDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm earned $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $11.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SNDX shares have increased by 86.0% and is now trading at $21.93.

VERASTEM (NASDAQ:VSTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Verastem has generated ($2.00) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VERASTEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem’s stock was trading at $2.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VSTM shares have decreased by 47.5% and is now trading at $1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm earned $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. REGENXBIO has generated ($3.26) earnings per share over the last year. REGENXBIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REGENXBIO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO’s stock was trading at $32.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RGNX stock has decreased by 11.8% and is now trading at $29.01.

NTN BUZZTIME (NYSE:NTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTN)

NTN Buzztime last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $0.75 million during the quarter. NTN Buzztime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF NTN BUZZTIME’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:NTN)

Some companies that are related to NTN Buzztime include ViacomCBS (VIACA), ViacomCBS (VIAC), FOX (FOXA), FOX (FOX), CBS (CBS.A), Formula One Group (FWONK), Formula One Group (FWONA), Formula One Group (FWONB), Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV), Nexstar Media Group (NXST), ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFY), TEGNA (TGNA), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), Gray Television (GTN) and Gray Television (GTN.A).