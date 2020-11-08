STAMPS.COM (NASDAQ:STMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stamps.com has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. Stamps.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STAMPS.COM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com’s stock was trading at $117.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STMP shares have increased by 91.2% and is now trading at $224.27.

VIASAT (NASDAQ:VSAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viasat has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Viasat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VIASAT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat’s stock was trading at $47.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VSAT shares have decreased by 30.7% and is now trading at $33.22.

LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP SERIES A (NASDAQ:BATRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Liberty Braves Group Series A last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP SERIES A’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Liberty Braves Group Series A’s stock was trading at $20.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BATRA stock has increased by 6.1% and is now trading at $21.55.

CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CBAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). CymaBay Therapeutics has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. CymaBay Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBAY stock has increased by 409.7% and is now trading at $7.85.