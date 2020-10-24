ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (NASDAQ:ZION) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association last announced its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stock was trading at $29.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZION shares have increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $33.20.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:ALGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Align Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology’s stock was trading at $202.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALGN stock has increased by 132.2% and is now trading at $469.56.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL (NYSE:COF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company earned $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Its revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Capital One Financial has generated $12.09 earnings per share over the last year. Capital One Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial’s stock was trading at $71.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, COF stock has increased by 9.2% and is now trading at $77.99.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP (NASDAQ:MSBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Midland States Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIDLAND STATES BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSBI stock has decreased by 23.7% and is now trading at $14.87.