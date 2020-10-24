AVANGRID (NYSE:AGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBS)

Avangrid last issued its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avangrid has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Avangrid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Avangrid’s stock was trading at $47.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGR stock has increased by 5.1% and is now trading at $50.00.

Wintrust Financial last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Wintrust Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Wintrust Financial’s stock was trading at $38.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WTFC shares have increased by 28.7% and is now trading at $50.16.

Cemex SAB de CV last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year.

Cemex SAB de CV’s stock was trading at $2.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CX stock has increased by 61.2% and is now trading at $4.19.

OP Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business earned $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. OP Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

OP Bancorp’s stock was trading at $7.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OPBK stock has decreased by 14.4% and is now trading at $6.62.