AMPCO-PITTSBURGH (NYSE:AP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh last released its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Ampco-Pittsburgh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMPCO-PITTSBURGH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s stock was trading at $4.02 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AP stock has increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $4.04.

KOHL’S (NYSE:KSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year. Kohl’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KOHL’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s’ stock was trading at $20.59 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, KSS shares have increased by 38.0% and is now trading at $28.41.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP (NYSE:BERY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group last issued its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Berry Global Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BERRY GLOBAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group’s stock was trading at $47.33 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BERY stock has increased by 14.1% and is now trading at $54.00.

HEAT BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:HTBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics last released its quarterly earnings data on November 14th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. Heat Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS HEAT BIOLOGICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics’ stock was trading at $1.19 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HTBX stock has decreased by 15.1% and is now trading at $1.01.