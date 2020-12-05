BANCO MACRO (NYSE:BMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro last announced its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Banco Macro has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1. Banco Macro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCO MACRO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro’s stock was trading at $23.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BMA stock has decreased by 29.2% and is now trading at $16.85.

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION (NYSE:NNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition last issued its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Navios Maritime Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition’s stock was trading at $3.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NNA stock has decreased by 6.0% and is now trading at $3.62.

DONALDSON (NYSE:DCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Its revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Donaldson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DONALDSON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson’s stock was trading at $44.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DCI stock has increased by 23.8% and is now trading at $54.74.

J.W. MAYS (NASDAQ:MAYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays last released its quarterly earnings results on October 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS J.W. MAYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays’ stock was trading at $25.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MAYS stock has decreased by 8.9% and is now trading at $23.00.