BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0.

HOW HAS BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s stock was trading at $5.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BSMX shares have decreased by 30.8% and is now trading at $3.66.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF (NYSE:DBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Diebold Nixdorf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIEBOLD NIXDORF’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf’s stock was trading at $5.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DBD shares have increased by 19.6% and is now trading at $6.23.

CARVANA (NYSE:CVNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carvana has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. Carvana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARVANA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana’s stock was trading at $56.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVNA shares have increased by 227.5% and is now trading at $185.35.

COLFAX (NYSE:CFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Colfax has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year. Colfax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLFAX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax’s stock was trading at $25.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CFX shares have increased by 6.0% and is now trading at $27.19.

