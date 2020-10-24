CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES (NYSE:CFB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CETV)

CrossFirst Bankshares last issued its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CrossFirst Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CETV)

CrossFirst Bankshares’ stock was trading at $8.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CFB shares have increased by 4.7% and is now trading at $9.31.

OLD SECOND BANCORP (NASDAQ:OSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Old Second Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD SECOND BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OSBC stock has increased by 13.7% and is now trading at $9.36.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. (NASDAQ:FFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. First Financial Bancorp. has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. First Financial Bancorp. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp.’s stock was trading at $14.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFBC shares have decreased by 3.1% and is now trading at $14.50.

DOMTAR (NYSE:UFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Domtar has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.0.

HOW HAS DOMTAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar’s stock was trading at $24.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UFS shares have increased by 8.6% and is now trading at $27.04.